Lesiyampe arrested : Agriculture PS to be charged alongside 14 others on graft

K24 Tv August 30, 2018
Dr. Richard Lesiyampe, the Principal Secretary in the ministry of Agriculture Livestock And Fisheries was early Thursday morning arrested after the Director Of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji directed detectives from the Ethics And Anti-Corruption Commission to ensure he is arraigned in court.

Lesiyampe alongside six other suspects including former Managing Director of the National Creals and Produce Board Newton Terer, are facing charges of wilful failure to comply with the law relating to management of public property, conspiracy to defraud, among others.

Dr. Lesiyampe is further accused of having irregularly  authorised the expenditure and failed to ensure the purchase of maize was done in accordance with the law.

