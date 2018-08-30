Destruction of Sh233m fake goods fails to kick off

George Kebaso @Morarak

Destruction of counterfeit goods including 150 cars valued at Sh233.7 million failed to kick off yesterday after President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to turn up for the exercise.

It also emerged that most of the goods scheduled for destruction had not been mobilised to the site at the East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) in Athi River, Kajiado county yesterday.

The Head of State was expected at the site at 2pm but had not showed up by 4.30pm forcing State House Spokesperson, Kanze Dena to announce the President’s sudden change of plans.

“The President got an official engagement he could not avoid at the last minute and has requested to preside over the exercise on Friday (tomorrow),” she said.

Head of the multi-agency team involved in the exercise Wanyama Musiambo then called off the exercise and convened a crisis meeting where he directed that everything intended for destruction be taken to the site by end of today.

“We were expecting 30 containers here. As we leave this place, everybody must ensure that we have these containers here by end of business tomorrow (today),” he said.

In the list for destruction is counterfeit sugar, foodstuff such as spaghetti, rice, electronics and electrical items, cigarettes, liquor, pharmaceutical products, building materials, motor vehicles and motor spare parts.