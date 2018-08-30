Relegation-fighting side add to Leopards woes

Relegation-threatened Thika United plunged deeper into the quagmire in the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) after they accepted a 3-0 thumping by Kariobangi Sharks at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos yesterday.

Thika, who were smarting from a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Vihiga United at home going into the fixture, were purposeful in the early exchanges but could not hold onto the grit for long as Sharks took control of the match and never looked back.

George Abege, Duke Abuya and Harambee Stars trialist Eric Kapaito scored a goal apiece for Sharks to condemn Thika to a further downward spiral amidst fears of the team being demoted to the second-tier National Super League (NSL) next year. At Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, AFC Leopards threw away a first half lead to suffer a shock 2-1 beating by relegation fighting Wazito.

Nigerian Alex Orotomal gave Leopards the advantage in the 22nd minute with a predatory strike before Derrick Onyango put Wazito on level terms in the 46th minute.

When the match seemed destined for a draw, the wasteful Ingwe suffered a heart-break when Dave Oswe drilled in Wazito’s winning goal deep in stoppage time.

In the early kick off at the same venue, Thika went behind in the 21st minute when Ugandan import Abege struck Shark’s opener with a dipping header after Moses Mwangi had done the spadework from the wing.

Thika had their chances towards half-time when Haji Mwachoki failed to convert with a half volley with only Sharks goalkeeper Gad Matthews to beat. In the 84thn minute, Abuya doubled Sharks’ lead before Kapaito put the icing on the cake with the third goal via a penalty conversion.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka rediscovered their winning ways as they dispatched Posta Rangers 1-0 at Camp Toyoyo ground in Jericho to give head coach John Baraza some breathing space.

Batoto Ba Mungu scored the winning goal through George Maelo in the 75th minute to save Baraza’s blushes after the club had given him this match to save his job.

In Ruaraka, Tusker cashed in on home ground advantage to inflict Chemelil Sugar a 2-0 defeat.

Justine Omary netted his maiden goal for Tusker in the first half with Jackson Macharia inscribing his name on the score sheet with the second strike.

At Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Ulinzi Stars shook of a lean spell to register a convincing 3-0 win over Nakumatt .