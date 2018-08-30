Aviation beat Oil Libya, to earn promotion in Left Foot league

Rodgers Ndegwa @NdegwaRodgers

Astral Aviation earned promotion to Division Two league of Left Foot after mauling Oil Lbya 3-0 in a match played over the weekend.

Goals from Ronald Kezegure, who grabbed a brace, and Collins Uthenga were enough to help Aviation clinch the Division three title with an unbeaten record as well as secure their promotion to Division Two for next season.

In Division One, West Ham United beat GreenZone Property 2-0, Nyayo FC won 1-0 against Bethel A, Madaraka United beat Rapid Rebels 3-2 while Schindler Limited were 2-0 winners against Dayliff.

Toyota Kenya rallied from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw against HHM in Division, NIC Bank lost 1-2 to Kingsway while All Saints suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ping Limited.

Creative Innovations Limited were huge winners in Division Four after seeing off Senti Milan 4-1, Mwangaza FC beat KCB 2-0, Diamond Trust Bank lost by a solitary goal to Tropical Heat, Cube Movers won 2-1 against Total Kenya, Tradewinds Aviation Services picked a 1-0 win over Vitambii Viishe while Harley’s won 4-1 against Seacom FC.

In Division five category, Commercial Bank of Africa roared to a 4-0 win over General Electric, Nation Media Group maintained their good run after seeing off Bamburi Cement 3-0, Zamara Limited beat Manarat 2-0, SportPesa hammered Villa Real FC 10-1 while Royal Media Group settled to a barren draw with Selecta One Limited.

In other Division One matches, Schindler Limited drew 1-1 with Nyayo FC, GreenZone Property drew 0-0 with Strath FC, Consolidated Bank lost 2-0 to Madaraka United while West Ham United managed a 2-1 win over Amiran Kenya.