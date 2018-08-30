Dates for new Lake Region handball league announced

Dates have been set and optimism will mingle with curiosity when the revamped 2018-2019 Lake Region Handball League’s fourth season kicks off in mid September with participating teams expected to register by tomorrow as players seek to cash in on the euphoria generated by last year’s exhilarating edition.

The league which covers the entire lake region will run between September 2018 and March 2019 in the regular season, then be followed by two editions of Super Cup challenge, the Victoria Handball Super Cup League (VHSL) in June and July 2019 and the organisers have devised mechanisms to ensure that they minimise on cost for the participating teams but at the same time ensuring quality in competition.

“The 2018-2019 league season will be played on rotational basis in Kisumu, Nyando, Bondo and Maseno once every month except November and December when learning institution are either on recess or having exams. This is meant to be a cost effective league that will accord institutions outside Nairobi an opportunity to play competitive handball all around the year at very minimal costs as every effort has been made to minimise travel and accommodation expenses,” league director Robert Owino said.

Owino said that the initiative to come up the Lake Region League and the Victoria Handball Super Cup League is envisaged at according institutions playing handball outside Nairobi an opportunity to able to develop strong teams that will be able to represent their conferences/regions effectively in competition at various levels with the aim of being a feeder branch to promote winning teams from the region to the top tier league, the Kenya Handball Federation’s (KHF) national men’s and women’s leagues.

He said that the league is open to schools, middle level colleges and clubs, adding that this will accord the institutions an access to highly competitive matches as opposed to open tournaments which are organised by individual schools and which are only but occasional and happen for a short time.

“The schools will play their league matches between January and March even though others play some of their matches in September/October and the interested schools are asked to confirm their participation with the organizers so that they are included in the third season of the Victoria Super league Fixtures and should do that by 31st August 2018(Tomorrow),” he said.

Already 22 teams, 10 in the men’s league category and 12 in the women’s category have confirmed their readiness to take part in the 2018-2019 season with three-times men’s defending champions Kisumu Academy and Kanyamedha Secondary School, women’s defending champions alongside two-times champions Kirembe, among the first teams to confirm their participation.