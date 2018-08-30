KDF formations fight for semi-final slots in military basketball

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Basketball Association’s annual Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) championship continued yesterday as teams fought for semi-final positions.

Laikipia Air Base (LAB) proved too good for their peers as they extended they winning streak to four matches after clinching a 64-45 win against Fourth Brigade.

The side had started their onslaught against Kenya Navy on Monday, fighting hard to win 55-47 against the coast-based side. They did not relent in their Day Two encounter where they faced Nairobi winning by 10 points in 52-42.

Artillery were equally no match for the now Pool ‘B’ leaders as they fell by 48-34.

Second Brigade also kept their semis hopes alive in Pool ‘B’ having picked wins against Nairobi in a 45-38 scoreline and followed it up with a 33-24 win against Fourth Brigade. Artillery fell by 20 points in a 42-22 outcome against the side.

In Pool ‘A’, Rangers Regiment remain unbeaten after a 35-26 win against Kahawa, another 56-51 result against Armoured and 34-21 against Sixth Brigade.

“We are using this championship to select players for our Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) premier league side Ulinzi Warriors, Division one’s KDF Morans and Nairobi Basketball Association’s (NBA) Snippers. The annual event also serves to bring our soldiers together,” said Warriors head coach William Balozi.

Three group stage matches are scheduled for this morning, after which the semi finals will be played. One of the said matches will pit LAB against Second Brigade in what is expected to be a showstopper. The playoffs and finals will be played on Friday.

The championship hosted by Moi Airbase, brings together 12 teams from the various formations pooled in two groups.