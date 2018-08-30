Trader saves Omanga from list of bribery

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Businessman Francis Mburu, who claims ownership of the controversial Ruaraka land, has exonerated nominated Senator Millicent Omanga from the list of lawmakers who allegedly demanded a Sh100 million bribe from him.

He, however, named three senators as the culprits, who allegedly sought the money from him during a meeting at a Nairobi hotel.

In a letter addressed to the Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, Mburu dismissed reports by some media outlets that he had named Omanga. “Senator Millicent Omanga was not one of the senators who demanded for money to do a favourable report,” the letter read in part.

The Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Commitee, led by Moses Kajwang’, has been investigating the circumstances under which Mburu was paid Sh1.5 billion by the Education ministry for the 13.77 acres of land where two public schools—Drive in Primary and Ruaraka High schools— stand.

The report has implicated Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i (formerly in the Education docket), Education Principal secretary Belio Kipsang and the now-suspended National Lands Commission chair Muhammad Swazuri for authoring the payment.

On Tuesday, the Senate Powers and Privileges Committee chaired by Lusaka gave Kajwang’ seven days to respond in writing to the bribery claims to enable it to probe the matter.