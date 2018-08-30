NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Gender commission members sworn in

People Daily August 30, 2018
Dr Mureithi Chomba is sworn in by Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi as a member of the National Gender and Equality commission at the Supreme Court yesterday. Photo/BERNARD MALONZA

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Dr Joyce Mwikali Mutinda was yesterday sworn-in as the new chairperson of the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) to succeed Winfred Lichuma whose term ended early this year.

Also sworn in were Dr Muriithi Chomba and former Nyeri Women’s Rep Priscilla Nyokabi who will serve as commissioners.

The three who were vetted by Parliament early this month following their nomination by President Uhuru Kenyatta, took oath of office in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice David Maraga at the Supreme Court chambers.

Speaking shortly after the swearing in,  Mwikali expressed her gratitude for the appointment, adding that she will do whatever it takes to deliver on the commission’s mandate.

Maraga urged the commissioners to come up with provisions that help in striking a balance between the genders in the recruitment processes or when seeking elective positions.

