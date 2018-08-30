No one exempt from lifestyle audit, says Uhuru

Seth Onyango @SethManex

President Uhuru Kenyatta has renewed push for lifestyle audit for State officials, asserting that a successful crackdown on corruption will be his legacy.

For the first time, the President joined the debate on lifestyle audit and told his critics he is open to one that includes that all his family members.

Coming just a day after the arrest and arraigning of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, the Head of State vowed that there will be no let-up in the fight against graft.

“I am determined to leave the fight against corruption as my legacy and transparency. Resources should be used in the best interest of Kenyans,” he said.

He told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) HardTalk show host Zeinab Bedawi that his administration will ensure an audit is conducted on all State officials and their assets but assured there will be no sacred cows.

“We have started with all procurement officers and we are going to continue until we get to my level,” he said.

He welcomed calls for an audit of his family’s assets, insisting that no one will be spared in the spirited fight against the scourge of graft.

“If there is an instance where somebody can say that what we have done or obtained has not been legitimate, say so, we are ready to face any court,” said the President.

His sentiments comes after vocal Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi said the lifestyle audit should include members of the First Family, including assets of Founding Father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

“You can even go back to my grandfather, great grandfather, no problem,” he told HardTalk.

In June, the Head of State said his brother would carry his own cross if investigations into the importation of contraband sugar found him culpable.

He said there were no sacred cows in the fight against corruption, and that the country was committed to eradicating the vice in this generation.

Uhuru drew applause from local and international investors when he threw his weight behind the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to go after anyone found guilty of illegal business practices.

“I have remained quiet because I have full confidence in the agencies to do their job,” he said yesterday, adding: “People were out there bandying my brother’s name yesterday; I have said if he is guilty let the process continue,” he said.

He promised there would be no window-dressing in the fight against graft and exuded confidence it would yield results.

Uhuru’s war on corruption has caused panic in the country’s political circles and the elite with many fearing that they could be the next in line to be nailed.