NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

11 foreigners arrested over work permits

People Daily August 30, 2018
2,411 Less than a minute
Interior PS Monica Juma
Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma. Photo/File

Kinyuru Munuhe, George Odiwuor and KNA @PeopleDailyKe

Eleven foreigners were yesterday arrested for illegally engaging in business in the country as the crackdown on illegal immigrants intensified.

Six Sri-Lanka nationals among them a prominent gemstone investor in Taita-Taveta county were arrested in Voi town while five Egyptians were nabbed in Homa Bay.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Marius Tum said the foreigners were arrested in Lwala village  after a tip-off from members of the public.

The miners decried what they termed arbitrary arrests that might scare away investors.

However, the Foreign Affairs ministry dispelled claims that foreigners of certain nationalities are being targeted in the crackdown against illegal immigrants in the country.

Through a statement, Foreign Affairs Cabinet secretary  Monica Juma (pictured) said the ongoing security operation by Interior ministry is being done in line with international law and norms relating to foreign nationals.

Show More

Related Articles

August 30, 2018
2,444

Kisumu to host national cultural festival

August 30, 2018
2,458

Hospitality sector has potential for massive growth

August 30, 2018
2,451

Gender commission members sworn in

August 30, 2018
2,468

Aviation beat Oil Libya, to earn promotion in Left Foot league

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.