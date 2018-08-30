11 foreigners arrested over work permits

Kinyuru Munuhe, George Odiwuor and KNA @PeopleDailyKe

Eleven foreigners were yesterday arrested for illegally engaging in business in the country as the crackdown on illegal immigrants intensified.

Six Sri-Lanka nationals among them a prominent gemstone investor in Taita-Taveta county were arrested in Voi town while five Egyptians were nabbed in Homa Bay.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Marius Tum said the foreigners were arrested in Lwala village after a tip-off from members of the public.

The miners decried what they termed arbitrary arrests that might scare away investors.

However, the Foreign Affairs ministry dispelled claims that foreigners of certain nationalities are being targeted in the crackdown against illegal immigrants in the country.

Through a statement, Foreign Affairs Cabinet secretary Monica Juma (pictured) said the ongoing security operation by Interior ministry is being done in line with international law and norms relating to foreign nationals.