MPs differ over poll date change

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Members of the National Assembly were yesterday divided over whether to change the General Election date from the second Tuesday of August to the third Monday of December.

The move came hours after the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chaired by William Cheptumo endorsed the amendments to the Constitution of Kenya (amendment) bill sponsored by Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa.

The committee members told the House to pass the amendments in the bill without introducing new changes because of the massive support it got from the public.

“I support this bill. This is because 71 per cent of the people and institutions supported the amendments,” said Cheptumo.

Only Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma registered a dissenting opinion on the report saying the reasons given were not convincing, adding that the amendments affected the President’s term limit.

The MPs were divided across board on whether to amend the Constitution in piecemeal or consolidate all the amendments.

While contributing to the bill, several MPs argued that the reasons given for the amendments were administrative and can be sorted out without necessarily amending the law.