Anti-graft agencies decry injunctions

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Anti-corruption and economic crimes agencies have now decried the numerous injunctions granted especially on high profile cases before the court saying it is coming in the way of the fight.

The Multi-Agency Team led by Muthoni Kimani from the Office of the Attorney General, told Senate Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs yesterday that in most instances, corruption suspects move to court to seek injunctions running for a certain period, a situation that has delayed rulings.

Among those who appeared before the committee are Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Deputy CEO Michael Mubea and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) representatives.

Mubea told the Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei-led team that investigating agencies have found themselves duplicating roles with National Assembly and Senate committees when their officials are summoned to give information on ongoing probes, which should not be the case.

He urged Speakers of the two Houses to address the situation and put things in order so that investigating agencies are not pulled in different directions.

Cherargei said Haji and Kinoti are ‘walking the talk’ and urged them not to be deterred by what the public may say over their investigations.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata said the DCI and DPP have restored hope in Kenyans, adding that they should not be worried by the number of convictions.