Uhuru succession and matters Handshake

What do former presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Moi and Kibaki have in common with incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta? Forget that they were all politically hewn by the erstwhile omnipresent Kanu party.

It is about the experiences they underwent prior to their presidency. In their rise to the top, they suffered and overcame severe humiliation, to say the least.

Kenyatta was supposed to die in colonial detention! The so-called Kiambu mafia had created a watertight scheme to ensure Vice President Moi does not succeed Kenyatta upon death in the late 1970s. Kibaki also served his time in the wilderness, both as VP under Moi and as Opposition leader.

The Uhuru story is all too familiar to the people of his generation. From his time under Moi’s political tutelage, to his years in the Opposition trenches, and lastly at the International Criminal Court, he went through the ‘rite of passage’.

Therefore, whoever might come after the incumbent must realise there is no silver platter in this game! Which explains the sleepless nights Deputy President William Ruto is having lately as a result of the ongoing and increasing high-level machinations to kick him out of the 2022 line up.

In my community we believe a thief and anyone who protects the thief while perpetrating the offence, are all guilty. While Uhuru’s predecessors might have become presidents on a clean slate in matters corruption, they each left a trail of grand corruption, and many of the cases might never lead to any convictions in a court of law.

Indeed, it’s dishonest for those living in glasshouses to throw stones aimlessly or singling one person for vilification over perceived corruption. I also find it hard to understand how people who sang the DP’s praises for playing ball in the last two elections on a certain understanding can now stab him in the back. There is Swahili song that says ‘akisema atakubariki, hakuna atakaye zuia’ (if God chooses to bless you, no one can stop it).

For avoidance of doubt, I am not acting the devil’s advocate here. But as long as we have the current corrupt system that we inherited and perfected, no one is holier than thou!

This brings us to the Handshake between Uhuru and former PM Raila Odinga. While I appreciate the spirit of such friendship among politicians, I am afraid it will end up the way similar partnerships have turned out before. Well, unless it is not based on political expediency of fighting a ‘common enemy’.

However, the bigger picture is not lost. It is the politicians who have sunk this country to levels that would make Jomo cringe, were he to resurrect and take a walk down River Road! So let the politicians fix what they have destroyed. They owe it to progeny, including their children, who will also lie on the bed of thorns that they are now gleefully making. We really hope for a miracle! – The writer is the executive director, Centre for Climate Change Awareness. [email protected]