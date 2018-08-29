English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

12 people killed after lorry rams into Public service vehicle

K24 Tv August 29, 2018
12 people including 3 children were killed and nine others are nursing injuries following a tragic accident at Kimende town along the Nairobi-Naivasha highway Wednesday night.

According eyewitnesses, the accident happened after the  driver of lorry carrying green maize attempted to overtake another vehicle ramming head-on into an oncoming passenger service vehicle that was headed to Busia.

Police attributed the accident to possible poor visibility due to the foggy weather in the area.

