Ilchamus traditional wedding:Gifts of sheep fed on milk as a blessing

As time passes and generations come and go, some traditional cultures get eroded however, the Ilchamus a sub-tribe of the Maa community in Baringo still cling onto their traditions.

Our reporter Dennis Matara attended an Ilchamus traditional wedding ceremony where three sheep given to the bride as gifts are fed with milk as a sign of blessings while the groom is forced to walk several kilometers to the bride’s home without looking back to avoid bad omen.