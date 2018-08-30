King Kaka unveiled as cognac brand campaigner

Cognac brand, Rémy Martin, is featuring inspiring artiste Kennedy Ombina aka King Kaka in their latest campaign, which launches this week. The global campaign entitled “One Life. Live Them” is said to be a first for the region and calls for individuals to explore a life that is rich with experience.

The call “One Life. Live Them” encourages people to live their lives to the fullest,” explains Alvin Saal, Rémy Martin Marketing Manager, and Africa.

The global campaign is being unveiled for the first time in Kenya with King Kaka as the face. Rémy Martin selected him because of the range of experiences he has, and the exceptional accomplishments that he has achieved.

King Kaka is a musician, poet and humanitarian activist. Whilst he is best known as an award-winning hip-hop artiste with over 700 songs, he is also an accomplished spoken word poet and philanthropist.

He is the founder of several initiatives that touch on topical issues such as gender violence through the Dreams Campaign and youth marginalisation under the ‘Tubonge’ (let’s talk) programme.

Most recently, his countrywide Sanitary Bank Initiative has earned him a speaking opportunity at the 2018 Goalkeepers Conference in New York by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“We want to inspire people to explore their many talents and diverse interests, instead of simply being defined by a single path. In partnering with King Kaka we could not have found a more inspiring gentleman,” said Saal.

King Kaka joins a host of notable personalities that have previously graced the “One Life. Live Them” campaign including: Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, Nigerian DJ Jimmy Jatt and South African technology entrepreneur Madoda Khuzwayo.