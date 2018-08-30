Tuskys ropes in five stores as it holds ‘gigantic sale’ grand finale

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Five Tusker Mattresses retail outlets in Nairobi, Kisumu, Eldoret and Juja will for the first time in Kenya’s formal retail sector history open early as the Sh400 million Tuskys Gigantic Sale Grand Finale gets underway this morning.

The retail stores that usually opened their doors at 8:30am will now open at 6:30am until late to allow bargain hunters a convenient shopping experience. Speaking when he confirmed the crack of dawn opening hour, Tusker Mattresses Group Chief executive, Dan Githua, said the five branches hosting the mega customer reward campaign, will open their doors early enough to manage customer expectations.

The five branches are Tuskys T-Mall and Tuskys Greenspan in Nairobi, Tuskys United in Kisumu, Tuskys Juja and Tuskys Eldo Centre in Eldoret. In Nairobi, Tuskys T-Mall has also secured extra parking space at Moi Educational Centre and PCEA Nairobi West to guarantee shoppers convenience.

“Non-24-hour branches in Kenya have always opened their doors at 8:30am, today, we break this tradition at all the branches hosting the Tuskys Gigantic Sale Grand Finale by opening the doors as early as 6:30am,” he said.

“The customer reward campaign in Nairobi, Juja, Eldoret and Kisumu will act as the final leg for the ongoing Tuskys Gigantic Sale, with attractive discounts of up to 50 per cent on a range of retails products,” Githua added. He said that local and international suppliers are providing quality electronics, furniture and related household goods for sale at the event.