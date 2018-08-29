Deputy Chief Justice fails to take plea

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu Wednesday got a temporary reprieve after defence lawyers forestalled efforts by the prosecution to have her take plea , over charges of fraud and abuse of office.

it was a battle of wits as defence lawyers including Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka successfully obtained orders from the high court to stop proceedings at the chief magistrate’s court.

Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi however deferred his ruling on the matter on a technicality effectively allowing the judge to escape an imminent suspension from office.