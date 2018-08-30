Tobiko explores avenues of minting cash from ‘Mathenge’

The Environment ministry is considering avenues to allow communities living in semi-arid areas to sustainably utilise the environmentally invasive Mathenge weed, Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko has announced.

Speaking in Baringo county, during a familiarisation visit to assess the effects of Prosopis Juliflora (Mathenge), Tobiko said the government is evaluating ways to allow the sustainable use of the weed by communities in Garissa and Baringo counties, among others.

“We are working closely with communities and the county governments to ensure that the Mathenge weed is managed without any adverse effects to the wider environment,” he said.

Tobiko, who was accompanied by Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis, said efforts to facilitate the sustainable utilisation of the weed, which grows to a medium tree height, will incorporate measures to safeguard forestry resources to avoid potential abuse of the same.

Kiptis pledged to work with the national government to conserve and grow more trees.