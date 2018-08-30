Waititu’s theory fails to distract purge on graft

Suba Churchill

When Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu proposed that structures built on riparian land or road reserves should not be brought down, and that it is the water bodies or roads that should be diverted, he was quick to add that he was extensively travelled.

Among the destinations that Waitutu has travelled to and lived in is India, where the Dakota tribal wisdom has it that when you discover that you are riding a dead horse, the best strategy is to dismount.

But Waitutu is not of Dakota tribe, at least not genealogically. He may have imbibed the wisdom of the Dakota people while on a study tour of India.

You all remember when his political nemesis, William Kabogo, dragged his name in the mud, casting aspersions on whether Waititu was educated enough to run for governorship. But even that did not make him a Dakotan.

However, in business, just as in governance, Waititu argued like a typical Dakota tribesman, suggesting that the fight against corruption was a dead horse that President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Nairobi gubernatorial counterpart Mike Sonko, should dismount and try other strategies that have previously served us well.

Waititu left no doubt as to which other strategies he had in mind. It did not occur to me that he was of the school of thought that tougher strategies be employed in the fight against corruption.

Like buying a stronger whip that would force the horse to rise from the dead and jump into a sprint faster that Hussein Bolt if not lightning. Or that Uhuru change riders and bring on board those with magical powers to threaten the horse with termination.

Waititu’s suggestion was clear: Change the course of the river because this is how we have always ridden such dead horses before, even if we are not covering any distance. He was saying such tried and tested strategies like appointing a committee to study the horse and make appropriate recommendations on how to ride a dead horse.

The Kiambu governor is an experienced politician who learnt his ropes in politics as a councillor in the Nairobi Metropolis, rising through the ranks of Deputy Mayor during the days of the ruling Kanu party when there was every justification for anything and everything. Those who condemned him did not understand where he was coming from. They did not, for example, try to juxtapose what he was suggesting against the fight he has waged on illicit brews in Kiambu since he was elected.

He is perhaps the only elected leader in Kenya’s political history to have presided over the pouring of the largest quantity of illicit brews.

But one thing is certain: it falls perfectly well within Waititu’s dead horse theory. Perhaps he has come to the conclusion that eradicating consumption of highly poisonous alcohol is a dead horse that should no longer be ridden but dismounted altogether.

That is why he suggested that those who are not travelled extensively as he, should visit the Netherlands and see for themselves how the Dutch have been able to reclaim land from the sea.

As far as Waitutu is concerned, reclaiming land from the sea is not any different from willfully putting structures on land we know is a road reserve or bordering a river or swamp and either not building the road altogether or re-routing the road to fit into the new plan of things!

It did not take long before Waitutu learned that he had been out of order. He painfully learned that the President has not only decided to buy a stronger whip. He has also changed riders. Keen observers should have noticed the team that Uhuru assembled before embarking on the latest purge on corruption.

Many did not take notice of his body language when he dismissed former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Ndegwa Muhoro and appointed the more agile George Kinoti in his place.

Before his replacement as the DCI, Muhoro had been entangled in all manner of accusations, suggesting that he may have been captured by corruption hostage takers, treating with contempt any directive that came from then Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko.

Keen to leave a legacy, and aware that the run-away corruption would undermine his ‘Big Four’ agenda, Uhuru went on to change the autopsy report to read that the horse is not yet dead, though critically ill. He decided to name the supposedly dead horse ‘paradigm shift’ and ride. And to avoid any distractive politics that could sway his focus, he saw ahead and made peace with his main political foe turned bosom friend Raila Odinga. – The writer is the presiding convener of the Civil Society Reference Group. —[email protected]