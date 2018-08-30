Wa Iria restrained from firing Munga

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has restrained Governor Mwangi Wa Iria (pictured) from throwing Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company (Muwasco) board chairman Peter Munga out of office.

The court also ordered the governor not to implement or enforce the gazette notice published on August 17 which indicates that Joseph Kimura is the new chairman of the board. Kimura was appointed to take over from Munga who has served in the position for 16 years.

In the case presented before Justice Byram Ongaya, Muwasco has been listed as an interested party. The court also cautioned Wa Iria, his officers or agents against interfering with the operations of Muwasco, its staff and the board of directors.

The inter parties hearing is scheduled for September 3 in the matter certified as urgent. On Monday, the staff of Muwasco switched off water supply to clients to protest the move by the county government to take over its management.