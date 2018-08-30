Knec examiners warned against private coaching

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The Education ministry has directed examiners to stop the ongoing coaching of the 2018 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) candidates.

This directive follows reports that Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) examiners, most of who are teachers, are being paid by schools to coach candidates, which is contrary to the council’s regulations.

In a circular dated August 22 and signed by Principal Secretary, Belio Kipsang, all County Directors of Education have been asked to investigate and prepare a report which provides details of Knec officials who have been involved in the coaching.

According to Kipsang, the examiners have been abusing the training and the experience gained at Knec for their own financial gain.

“This practice can contribute to anxiety, cheating and negative publicity for Knec-contracted professionals,” the circular reads in part.

There have been concerns about the credibility of this year’s examination, with fears that the papers could be leaked.

And during a high-level stakeholders, meeting convened by the Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed to deliberate on the forthcoming examinations, she threatened to shut down schools and institute punitive measures, including jail terms, against any teacher or student involved in exam malpractices.

Knec chairman Prof George Magoha also revealed that the council is aware that some schools were asking for money to compromise the examinations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has, however, promised that the exams will be above board. Speaking at Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri, when he hosted this year’s National Music Festival finalist two weeks ago, the President pledged that the government will ensure the examinations are not marred by irregularities.

He urged candidates who will sit this year’s KCSE and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams not to panic but prepare adequately.

“I wish to assure you that this year’s examinations will be even more fair and secure than before,” he said.

