Hunt for top-flight promotion gets tight as NSL nears end

Barry Silah @obel_barry

With just over 10 rounds of matches remaining before the second-tier National Super League (NSL) ends, the four leading teams are separated by just six points, pointing to how tight the race for promotion has become.

Western Stima, relegated from the SportPesa Premier League last season, have been the pace – setters for most of the season and still occupy top spot with 58 points following last weekend’s 3-2 victory over Administration Police.

Paul Ogai’s charges are, however, feeling the heat from stable mates Nairobi Stima who are second on the log with 55 points, just one ahead of third-placed KCB.

Ibrahim Shikanda’s Nairobi Stima beat 13th placed Kangemi All Stars 2-0 to keep them within touching distance of the leaders and they could make it better given they have one match in hand.

They have also scored the highest number of goals (52), giving Shikanda confidence of a sustained title challenge.

“It is all about taking one match at a time and reducing mistakes. It is still a long way to go but all we have to do is stay focused,” said Shikanda after their 15th win of their campaign on Sunday.

KCB too stayed in the hunt following a 2-1 victory against relegation-threatened Nakuru All Stars. KCB, under John Kamau, needed Simon Abuko and Wycliffe Osundwa’s goals to move them to third position while displacing Ushuru to fourth.

Ken Kenyatta’s Ushuru had led the table early this month but back-to-back losses against Nairobi Stima and FC Talanta have seen them displaced and they are now six points behind the leaders, although they can reduce the gap to three if they win their game in hand.

At the bottom of the table, Nakuru All Stars (20 points), Green Commandos (19 points), Isebania (19 points) and GFE 105 (17 points) are staring at relegation and need a quick change in fortunes to save their situation.