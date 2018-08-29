Sofapaka coach staring at ‘demotion’ if team’s fortunes doesn’t change

Sofapaka technical bench is on tenterhooks ahead of the team’s midweek SportPesa Premier League match against Posta Rangers at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi’s Jericho this afternoon.

Batoto Ba Mungu have gone five matches without a win and sources at the team’s camp intimated that head coach John Baraza (pictured) could be demoted to the deputy’s position if they post undesired results against the mailmen.

“Certain bench-marks had been set earlier in the season and it’s rather unfortunate that the results are not going the team’s way. The team’s handlers are not amused and you should expect radical changes if things continue this way,” said the source.

Sofapaka have lost 1-0 to Vihiga United, drew 2-2 with Nzoia Sugar in Bungoma, crashed 3-0 to Gor Mahia before meeting their waterloo last weekend in a 1-0 defeat by Kariobangi Sharks.

Before meeting Nzoia, Baraza was categorical that the team would not have succumbed to Gor were it not for the professional foul committed by goalkeeper Wycliff Kasaya coupled with Kepha Aswani squandering a penalty early in the first half.

“As a coach, you are bound to be disappointed by such state of affairs. We held sway and actually forced five corners in the early exchanges but we were our worst enemies following what transpired later. This is football and such occurrences ought to be avoided at all costs,” said Baraza.

Sofapaka are placed fourth in the chart behind AFC Leopards, Bandari and Gor, who have already been coronated champions, and another loss will further jolt their chances of winding up in second position.

Meanwhile, Rangers will also be seeking redemption after a 3-2 loss to Nakumatt last weekend and coach Sammy “ Pamzo” Omollo will be hoping that his key men like Gerson Likono, Joseph Nyagah and Dennis Mukaisi will click.

Elsewhere in Machakos, relegation-threatened Thika United face the test of their lives when they clash with Sharks while Wazito, another side facing the axe, also face a tough one against Leopards in a late kick-off at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.