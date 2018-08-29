Federation pulls plug on regional, continental events

Kenya will not be hosting any regional or continental event any time soon. This is the position of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) top brass who say the decision has been informed by the slow progresses of stadia upgrade in the country.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa also cited lack of funds as the other reason which makes hosting the events untenable, adding that the financially-strapped federation had been working on a shoe-string budget to facilitate the competitions that have already been held.

Mwendwa says lack of stadia that meet international standards also contributed to the federation withdrawing its bid to host the Africa Women’s Nations Championships that will be held in Ghana in November 2018.

“While CAF has initially given Kasarani Stadium a clean bill of health, others like Kenyatta in Machakos have been rejected. I have always tabled the frustrations we are facing following the slow process of completion of repairs at Nyayo, Kipchoge Keino (Eldoret) and Kinoru (Meru) but only received hopes from the concerned authorities,” said Mwendwa.

Consequently, Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup—which Kenya hosted last year—is the first casualty with FKF saying the federation was not financially viable especially after incurring debts running into millions of shillings from the past regime.

Mwendwa further said the federation was in a catch-22 situation in the face of legal suits it is fighting which were filed by former Harambee Stars coaches Adel Amrouche and Bobby Williamson after they were sacked from their jobs.

He revealed that the federation owes Amrouche and Williamson money with a chunk being a fine from tax collectors Kenya Revenue Authority after the previous regime evaded paying taxes for three years.

“Amrouche was awarded $60,000 (Sh6 million) by the Court of Arbitration for Sports while Williamson is still demanding Sh55 million and we are looking to settle these debts. We inherited a lot of debts and we have 12 court cases which we have to deal with,” said Mwendwa.