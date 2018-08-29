Junior sides post impressive results in regional sevens tourney

Kenya posted good performances in the third edition of the East Africa Junior Rugby Sevens tournament by winning both girls’ Under-18 and boys’ Under-15 titles in a two-day tournament in Kigali, Rwanda.

Tutored by coach Felix Oloo alias ‘Ade’, the youngsters in the Under-18 Girls category and their young brothers, the Under-15 Boys were in their own class as they thrashed their neighbours from hosts Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and Malawi to emerge champions without conceding a single try.

In the girls’ Under-18 category, Kenya who were pooled together with Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania where Malawi didn’t field a girls team, started with a bang by thrashing Tanzanian Girls 24-0, before handing Uganda 38-0 and host Rwanda 28-0 beating to qualify to the semi-finals.

In the semis, Kenyan girls knocked out hosts Rwanda, again with a similar 28-0 victory, with Uganda edging out Tanzania 24-17 in the other semi-final to sail through to the finals where Kenyan teenagers overpowered Ugandan teens 31-0 to lift the Under-18 girls’ title.

And in the boys Under-15 category, it was the same story where the Kenyan rising rugby stars, brushed aside Uganda (B) 35-0 and Tanzania 36-0 in Pool B to make it to the last four where they saw off Uganda (A) 26-0 to storm into the finals alongside Rwanda which they thumped 34-0 to win the boys title.

Speaking to People Sports about their performance in Rwanda where they were making their debut in the tournament and what the victory means to Kenyan rugby going forward.

“As for Under-15s, I can say, the future is bright. Tanzania is doing quite well, so more work is still needed for our national team to make it to the World Cup,” he said.