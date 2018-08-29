Upbeat Kenya face Nigeria in crunch match at Kasarani

Malkia Juniors will be in action later today at 4pm as they take on Nigeria in a crucial U20 volleyball African Nations Championship Pool A match at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The Paul Gitau-coached side is looking to register their second win in the championship as it will guarantee them a place in the semi-finals of the tournament which doubles as a qualifier to the 2019 FIVB World Under-20 Championship.

“We have a good squad and I know the girls will deliver. Our match against Tanzania was just a curtain raiser and Kenyans should expect fireworks when we face the other two teams in our pool. We will make decisions on the game plan of the matches as they come but I am confident the players will perform well,” said coach Gitau.

Nigeria will be looking for their first win of the tournament as they lost their opener to arch-rivals Cameroon.

Coach Gitau, after the Tanzania win, said that both Cameroon and Nigeria have experience in this competition but that is no cause for worry on his part.

Cameroon are through to the semis with a match to spare, against the home girls, after registering a 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-20) win over Tanzania yesterday.

In Pool B, Mauritius pushed Rwanda to the wall in their opening matches to pick a surprise 3-2 win. Mauritius won the first set 25-19 with Rwanda taking the second 25-21 to level the set ratio. The third set went to Mauritius in 25-21 while the fourth was won by Rwanda in 25-20. The decider ended 15-7.

Meanwhile, world volleyball governing body FIVB has confirmed that two teams from the Africa qualifiers will qualify for the global championship. Initially, only one team was guaranteed a place in the World Championshi