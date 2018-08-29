Shauri Moyo taste first win after 12 matches in Super8 league

Rodgers Ndegwa @NdegwaRodgers

After going for 12 games without a win, Shauri Moyo Blue Stars finally tasted victory after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Team Umeme in their weekend Super 8 Premier League match.

Goal-poacher Vincent Massa was the hero of the day after scoring the all- important goal in the 90th minute to help his side leap three places up and settle at 12th spot on the 16-team log with an improved 24 points.

Blue Stars head coach Hamisi Juma said the win was a major boost to the team’s confidence in their fight to stay in the coveted tournament.

“This win has given us a lot of motivation to keep fighting in the league. Team spirit and teamwork was the key ingredient that helped us secure the win today in this do-or-die match. We now have to focus on winning the upcoming matches,” said Juma.

The defeat dented Umeme’s four-game winning run as they maintain their seventh place with 30 points from eight wins and six draws. “It was a tough game, the players did their best but at the end we were unlucky. Competition is tough in the second leg but moving forward we need to utilise our chances,” Umeme assistant coach Vincent Paul said after the match.

Meanwhile, 2016 champions Kayole Asubuhi continued languishing at the bottom of the chart despite putting up a spirited fight to hold visiting Leeds United to a 2-2 all draw at Calvary Grounds.

Washington Vihembo and Jeremy Wafula scored for the former champions before Aliwa Malenye and George Opiyo levelled matters for the visitors in the highly entertaining match.