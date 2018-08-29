Dockers begin second leg of basketball league on a high

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men began their second leg on a winning note after downing Umoja 68-54 to prove that form is temporary, class is permanent.

The dockers remain unbeaten in the 2018 Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s premier league now in its second leg.

Sammy Kiki’s men were returning to KBF action after their participation in the Kenya Communications Sports Organisations (Kecoso) Games that were staged in Kakamega. With a tired squad, many expected them to struggle or even lose against Umoja.

“We did not struggle in that match as many expected. We took the lead early in the match and maintained that through the quarters and by the third quarter we were leading by 20 points.

However, Umoja fought hard to reduce our lead to 10 points by the end of the quarter. We maintained our game plan in the last quarter and won by 14 points,” said Kiki.

The coach was missing the services of some key players, among them Martin Kitongo who doubles up as coach to Sigalame Boys’ basketball team that was away in Rwanda for the East Africa School Games and Victor Bosire.

“To beat exhaustion, having coming from the Kecoso championship, I rotated my squad and I am happy all players performed well when called upon.

The depth I have in my squad went a long way in ensuring we did not struggle,” Kiki said.

Umoja were coming off a hard-fought 62-53 win over students Strathmore University’s Blades and were tipped to be in good form to challenge KPA but could not keep the winning drift going. Before the Blades win, Umoja had lost 48-39 to Lakeside and a 50-49 loss to Thunder.

Kiki’s men however are faced with a herculean task when they travel to Nairobi for the weekend matches where they take on students Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University and Blades on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

In other matches, Equity Bank men had another weekend to forget as they lost 66-53 to Thunder. The latter started off the match with intent to bag maximum points as they won the first quarter 14-10 but Equity fought to win the second one 13-7.

The second half of the match was dominated by Thunder who won 25-12 and 20-18. The loss to Thunder for the bankers comes hot in the heels of another disappointing 50-47 loss to KCA.