Kanbis, Stray Lions run riot in NPCA elite league

It was a big scoring Sunday as the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Super Division Elite 50 over Championship took effect in Nairobi with heavyweights Swamibapa, Kanbis and Stray Lions cruising.

Kanbis were by far the liveliest when they destroyed hosts Nairobi Gymkhana by 248 runs after putting together an unassailable 361/5 in their allotted overs. Dhiren Gondaria (115 off 120 balls) and Sachin Bhudia (105 off 92 balls) showed their ruthless streak on the crease against a poor Gymkhana side who only managed a score of 113/10 in a dreadful innings.

Opener Gondaria whose contributions included 13 boundaries and two highs literally ruled the roost. He hit his balls for fun with a strike rate of 95.83 on an exceptional outing. As late as the 40.2 over, Raj Savala’s glorious delivery got him unbalanced with his hit being caught by Rushabh Patel for a dismissal.

On resumption, Nairobi Gymkhana was well restricted by the tight bowl attack of Kanbis as none of the batsmen managed to reach half ton. Karan Kaul (30 off 38 balls) and Veer Dave (34 off 58 balls) were the best run getters for the team even as Jeyant Mepani, Pushpak Kerai and Rajesh Bhudiya got three wickets apiece.

Meanwhile at Ruaraka, visiting Stray Lions who lead the standings beat the home team Ruaraka Sports Club by five wickets. The rampaging Lions required only 24 overs in the chase to surpass the 106/10 target on the board.

Openers Sandeep Kunchikor (42 off 43 balls) and Abraham Vadada (41 off 42 balls) were the main scorers for Lions. Ruaraka SC had Dipen Vekariya leading the haul with three wickets fall solo in a bowling masterclass.