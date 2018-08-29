Legal career spanning 30 years threatened by case

George Kebaso @Morarak

Justice Philomena Mwilu has had a career in the legal profession both at the Bar and Bench spanning more than 30 years.

Mwilu beat 14 nominees shortlisted by the Judicial Service Commission(JSC) to become the third Deputy Chief Justice after Nancy Baraza and Kaplana Rawal, both of who left the position under a cloud of controversy.

She graduated from the University of Nairobi where she studied law and was admitted as an advocate of the High Court in 1984.

Mwilu began practicing law at the Muthoga Gaturu & Company law firm and later joined Mutunga & Company Advocates.

In 1991, she joined Jubilee Insurance Company as a senior legal manager. Between 1999 and 2001, she worked at the Electricity Regulatory Board as company secretary.

Between 2006 and 2007, she was appointed Energy Tribunal deputy chairperson, served at the Board of Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company as a director in 2007 and later as chair of the Legal and Human Resource Committees of the Board.

She joined the Judiciary in 2008 where she served in the Commercial Division in Nairobi and later at the High Court in Eldoret.

She went back to Nairobi where she served at the Criminal Division. Between February and December 2011, he headed the Environment and Land Division of the High Court. In November 2012, she was elevated to the Court of Appeal

During the Judicial service Commission (JSC) interviews, Mwilu said would be happy to head the anti-corruption docket, saying she was best suited to fight the vice.

During her vetting for position of deputy chief justice, Kandara MP Alice Wahome filed a petition with the Justice and Legal Affairs committee in which she accused Mwilu of incompetence and corruption. Beyond the corridors of justice, Mwilu has been vocal about empowerment of girls.