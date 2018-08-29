From ‘revisited’ to gender bias, top netizens react to DCJ saga

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The arrest and arraignment of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu yesterday drew mixed reactions from lawyers, politicians, activists and other netizens.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir sounded an ominous warning: “Arrest of Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu, one who has security of tenure, on allegation of bribe of paltry Sh12 million, signals a new phase by President Uhuru Kenyatta in consolidating his legacy… those who have stolen from the public or received bribes: Be Afraid, Very Afraid!” he tweeted.

Economist David Ndii was not as enthusiastic about the turn of events. “Very convenient. ‘We shall revisit’, vacancy for Njoki,’ he wrote on Twitter.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo saw a gender angle in the latest corruption-related arrest. “Women are often used as low-hanging fruits. There must be a gender dimension to issues. It’s all about perception. I am not boarding!!!!” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Political analyst Tony Gachoka wrote: “Philomena Mwilu arrested. Kenyans should have confidence. President Uhuru Kenyatta is serous on the war against graft — as I am.

Those dismissing it whatever your position in government remember my warning….” Some like, Ndii, thought the arrest of Mwilu was just another dramatic day in Kenyan politics.

@KinyanBoy tweeted: “REVISITED: DCJ Philomena Mwilu has just been arrested by DCI at Supreme Court and taken to HQ for questioning on corruption. This thing just went from 0-100%.”

Law professor Makau Mutua said the arrest was the beginning of tribulations for many fellow learned friends. “I expect other big dominoes in the Judiciary and the Bar to fall after the arrest of DCJ Philomena Mwilu,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was concerned that the evil spell on the DCJ seat was not about to be broken: “Philomena Mwilu won’t survive. Her predecessor Kalpana Rawal was last heard of wailing in court. And alas, for the mere massaging of Kerubo’s nose, the spell didn’t spare Nancy Barasa either! Is Deputy Chief Justice a curse for Kenyan women?” he wrote on Twitter.

Like a big cat in the Savannah, Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi was watching from Tanzania, ready to pounce: “I am keenly monitoring the unfolding events in our country from the savannah of Serengeti…” he tweeted.