Magistrate turns down Swazuri request

Nancy Gitonga @PepelDaily

Suspended National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri will have to seek permission from the agency’s leadership to gain access to his office.

This is after Anti-Corruption court chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi yesterday ruled that Swazuri has to write to the CEO to seek permission.

“For any Constitutional office holder, he must have prior written authorisation by the CEO of the commission authorising access to his office,”ruled Mugambi.

Rejecting an application to lift an earlier order barring Swazuri from accessing his office, he noted that the conditions requiring him to be accompanied by a police officer is misconceived.

On Thursday, Swazuri had filed an application seeking interpretation of an order restraining him from going to the NLC offices.