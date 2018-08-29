Amina seeks Sh263m to hire NEP teachers

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The Education ministry yesterday said it requires Sh263 million to hire temporary teachers who will be deployed to North Eastern region.

Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed said the ministry had already developed memorandum requesting the Cabinet to approve the funds so that they can hire the 1, 275 temporary teachers.

“The ministry has developed a Memorandum proposing to the Cabinet to approve the exercise and requested the Cabinet secretary National Treasury to provide the required funds amounting to Sh262.8 million per year,” she said.

Appearing before the departmental Committee on Education chaired by Tinderet MP Julias Melly, Amina said 1, 275 Curriculum Assistants will fill vacant positions in schools in Wajir, Garissa and Mandera counties that have been affected by a recent wave of insecurity.

She said the move will act as a stop gap measure until the teacher shortage in the region normalises.