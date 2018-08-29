Ruto wants chaplaincy services back in schools

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday directed religious leaders to reintroduce chaplaincy services in learning institutions to help stem out rising cases of moral decadence in schools.

While addressing the 63rd General Assembly of the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), Ruto pledged to fasttrack the process by consulting the Education ministry to gazette the necessary guidelines needed in rolling out the initiative.

“Minimising the influence of church in our schools is very unhealthy for the students, I will engage the Ministry of Education to roll out the required guidelines in schools to enable learners have a godly foundation,” said Ruto.

He said the church is important to the society and learning institutions, and reintroduction of chaplaincy would help in the mainstreaming of the education system.

“Once reintroduced, alarming cases of indiscipline and lack of morals will be a thing of the past. By offering the needed moral guidance and support, I am sure such cases will reduce,” he said.

Ruto at the same time said the Government will not relent on its fight against corruption, and that cases of corruption would be dealt with in accordance with the law and the evidence presented.

He said corruption and mismanagement of public resources had continued to threaten the government’s commitment on delivering the big four agenda. NCCK general secretary Rev Canon Peter Karanja said the church supports the government’s renewed efforts to weed out corruption saying it guarantees a prosperous country.

“The milestones achieved over the last two months following the changes in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, as well as Directorate of Criminal Investigations are quite commendable,” said Karanja.