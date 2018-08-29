Ngumi invites snub angers House team

Anthony Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

A parliamentary committee could be forced to summon Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) chairman John Ngumi after he snubbed its invites.

He failed to appear before the National Assembly Energy Committee for the third time yesterday and sought more time “to prepare”.

The team chaired by Nakuru East MP David Gikaria wants Ngumi to explain the circumstances under which KPC secured a Sh35 billion loan for the construction of new Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline whose costs shot to more than Sh50 billion.

The MPs directed that Ngumi appear before it on September 11 failure to which summonses will be issued.

Lemanken Aramat (Narok East) and Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) protested that the committee was being lenient on Ngumi and demanded that he be summoned. The pipeline matter is now a subject of investigation by multiple investigative agencies.

The committee wants to establish whether there was conflict of interests on the part of Ngumi in securing the Sh35 million deal from a consortium of local and international banks to fund the project.

Ngumi was the Investment Banking director in charge of East Africa of CFC Stanbic Bank Limited, one of the banks that granted KPC the loan. He also formerly worked with Citi Bank which also granted KPC a loan, whose repayment is of interest to the MPs.