Anti-Ruto campaign will fail, say MPs

Eight lawmakers from Rift Valley and Central regions have said the ongoing hate campaigns against Deputy President William Ruto by political detractors will not succeed.

The legislators said forces behind the smear campaigns had resorted to throwing mud on the person of the DP in a bid to scuttle his presidential bid to succee President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, MPs Japheth Mutai, James Githua (Kabete), Sylvester Maritim (Ainamoi), Janet Sitienei (Turbo) and Women Reps Florence Koskei (Kericho), Joyce Korir (Bomet) and Rehab Mukami (Nyeri) spoke yesterday at Chelilis village in Bureti, Kericho county during the burial of National Assembly Senior Clerk Michael Sialai’s brother Bernard Rotich.

“Even if they conduct opinion polls aimed at portraying the DP in bad light and other cheap propagandas, they will not succeed. We all know that Ruto is the next president. We’re urging the DP to continue serving Kenyans,” said Mukami.