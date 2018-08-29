Confusion as Wa Iria takes over water firm

Wangari Njuguna @PeopleDailyKe

Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company staff on Tuesday morning got a rude shock after they found their offices locked and equipment moved.

There was uncertainty as staff, who included senior officers, were stranded outside the office for hours after Governor Mwangi wa Iria ordered closure of the office on Monday evening after a long day of protests by the staff against his move to take over the management.

Welders were hired to close all possible access points into the premises and a heap of sand dumped at the entrance.

Motorbikes, vehicles, files and office equipment were moved to a new office called Maji House at the governor’s office premises.

“All heads of department are supposed to work from the new office and all matters should be handled from here,” he said.

The workers had been given until last Friday to sign their contracts with the county Public Service Board for them to be absorbed in the civil service.

It’s not clear how many workers signed the letters but some of them who spoke to People Daily said they fear losing jobs.

The governor had, however, said no one would lose job as long as they sign the letter.

“The county government has taken over the management of water providing companies and the staff have to show their willingness to continue working by signing the letter,” he said.