Korane arrested in murder probe

Garissa Governor Ali Korane has been profiled as a person of interest in the ongoing probe on the attempted murder of former county finance boss Idris Mukhtar two weeks ago.

Korane (pictured) was arrested alongside five other suspects yesterday morning at his Kileleshwa home, and was booked at Kilimani Police Station before recording statements at Nairobi Area headquarters for more than 10 hours with Flying Squad officers.

The man believed to have fired the shot at Mukhtar, two other men, who drove the motorbike and received the money for the job respectively, and a woman, who hired the would-be assassins, and a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier were among those arrested.

Investigators said Korane’s name is a key element featuring consistently, thus informing the need to question him.

However, Korane said he is only a volunteer of information on the shooting of the former county executive and he was not arrested.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji directed for expeditious investigations to bring the culprits to book. Mukhtar sustained a bullet injury to the head and is recuperating at Nairobi Hospital.