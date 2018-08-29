Thirdway Alliance to seek legal redress over unity task force

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Thirdway Alliance of Kenya has threatened to go to court if the government fails to disband the Building Bridges task force.

The party said the letter they issued to Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua gave the government seven days to disband the 14-member team. The ultimatum will end today.

Led by its chairman Miruru Waweru, the party termed the agreement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga as personal and there was no need to use public resources to fulfil personal interests.

Waweru said the task force breaches Article 201 of the Constitution, which addresses principles of public finance. “The task force should be disbanded, it is a waste of public money,” he said.

Waweru said the task force, which was gazetted on May 24 was confusing Kenyans as most of its roles are similar to those of independent commissions such as NCIC, EACC and DCIO.

Instead, Thirdway Alliance urged the government to go through the recommendations of the earlier commissions.