State to acquire land leading to L. Naivasha

The National and Nakuru County governments are set to acquire one of the largest corridors leading to Lake Naivasha.

This came as details emerged that police had been served with a court order directing that the corridor, which has been under dispute between investors and the fishermen for years, be closed.

The two governments are seeking an alternative to acquire the land from a private developer in Naivasha, to alleviate the effect of its closure to more than 5,000 families, who benefit from Karagita landing beach.

In the past, lives have been lost and property destroyed following attempts by the investor to block the corridor that serves hundreds of residents and traders daily.

According to Naivasha sub-county commissioner Jim Njoka, the corridor is crucial to the welfare and livelihoods of hundreds in the area.

Speaking during a meeting at Karagita beach, he said the High Court had issued an order directing the corridor be closed but they would seek dialogue with other authorities over the issue.

“The fishermen have sent me to the national and county governments to present concerns on how this land that acts as a corridor to the lake can be acquired and I will relay that message,” he said.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said he had received an order directing him to close down the corridor and kick out the fishermen.

He, however, said there was need for dialogue as the corridor was critical and offered job opportunities to hundreds of families.

“In the past we have lost lives when locals clashed over the closure of the corridor and we are asking for patience as the government seeks a lasting solution,” he said.

Beach chairman Mutiso King’oo warned that the closure of the corridor would spell doom for the nearby Karagita and Mirera estates.

He said the lake directly employs 1,000 youths as fishermen, boat operators and traders, adding that they did not have any other source of livelihood.

“We are deeply perturbed by the fate of this corridor as its closure would lead to job losses and a rise in criminal activities in the nearby estates hence the need for a solution,” he said.

Area member of the County Assembly (MCA) John Njenga, who attended the meeting, said Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui was keen on seeking an end to the protracted dispute.