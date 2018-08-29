Western, Nyanza cane farmers to sue over zoning plans

Enock Amukhale and Daniel Ogendo @PeopleDailyKe

Sugarcane farmers from Western and Nyanza region have threatened to move to court to oppose the move by the national government to introduce cane zoning. The farmers who spoke in Kisumu yesterday also petitioned the government to stop cane zoning and leave farmers to independently sell their cane to the highest bidder.

They said more than 10,000 farmers have appended their signatures to support the objection to the sugar cane zoning plan.“We are filing petition at Kisumu High Court by next week to oppose the zoning move by the national government, they said, claiming that the move will only end up frustrating sugarcane farmers.

The farmers said zoning of sugarcane is not a solution to reviving the sector, adding that the move would further cripple the ailing industry.

They appealed to the government to focus on the war against influx of counterfeit sugar in the country instead of fighting local farmers and private millers.

Charles Atiang’ Atiang’, a farmer from Chemelil said that farmers should be allowed to sell their canes to millers who will pay them well and on time.

He said national and county governments should stop zoning, saying they are the ones who have contributed to collapse of the major cane milling companies. Atiang’ claimed that people who brought down Chemelil Sugar Company are still walking free and they have not been taken to court for prosecution.

Albert Wetundu, a farmer from Malava in Kakamega County, said the government should encourage setting up of more private milling factories to provide ready market for farmers’ canes.

“We oppose the zoning because it will limit farmers during the sale of their canes. The government want famers to continue selling their cane to companies which do not pay them,” he said, adding that a number of government-owned millers owe farmers millions of shillings.

A farmer from Busia County, Albert Ogoji said they would ask farmers to uproot their canes if the government insists on going ahead with the cane zoning plan.

He said cane farmers from the county are free to sell their canes to any miller who pays well and not to be restricted to a miller who is out to exploit them by paying them poorly.