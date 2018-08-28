English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Dep. Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu arrested  over alleged abuse of office

August 28, 2018
The government  was sending the  clearest signal over its  fight against corruption after deputy chief justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu was arrested and presented over abuse of office charges.
Mwilu was fished out of a meeting of the judicial service commission and whisked away after director of criminal investigations George Kinoti and director of public prosecutions informed chief justice David Maraga of her impending arrest sparking -off angry protests from the judiciary.

