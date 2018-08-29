MCAs should facilitate not impede devolution

Devolution was touted as transformative with potential to revolutionise the country and indicators are the assessment and hope were not misplaced. Indeed, a county like Makueni has become a pilgrimage destination of sorts for peer governors.

Before the current Constitution created the devolved units, priorities by the centralised system were rigid and tended to be selective in delivery, fanning inequities and lopsided development. Devolution democratised decision-making and resource allocation.

However, devolution, perhaps due to infancy, has in many counties ran into implementation headwinds, causing friction not just within but also between counties and even with the National government.

Apprehensions persist over resource allocation by the National Treasury and utilisation at the counties. At one point, the Parliament sought to amend the law to make MPs, and not MCAs, oversight governors when conflicts became too rampant, threatening to imperil efficacy and functions of the counties.

Today, examples abound where feuding between MCAs and governors are crippling county operations. MCAs in many counties are pulling in different directions due to interests that are conflicted, driven by self-gain and partisanship.

Just this week, Nyamira deputy governor charged that MCAs had blocked budget demanding to be bribed, precipitating payroll chaos. Homa Bay is rocked by partisanship as MCAs root for different politicians with an eye to governor position while in Nakuru MCAs are split and dancing to the tunes of different puppeteers.

MCAs in such counties are holding residents at ransom and must reset their objectives and have clearer vision of what their role entails.

Kenyans expect county Executives and Assemblies to engage maturely and productively if benefits of devolution are to be realised. Members of these arms of governance ought to remain disciplined, civil, transparent and orderly. Several governors, who have faced claims of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and violation of both Public Finance Management and Public Procurement and Disposal Acts must also up their game.

With impeachment often stalking them, governors have been forced to invent dubious ways of appeasing MCAs at the expense of prudent use of resources. More counties need to emulate Makueni where innovation is making a clear difference!