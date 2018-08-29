To industrialise, let’s equip youth with STEM skills

Joyce Njogu

To catalyse innovation, creativity and job sustainability in industry 4.0 (the fourth industrial revolution or the current trend of automation in manufacturing technologies), we need to invest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes. The fourth industrial revolution is a great opportunity for Kenya to reposition itself, by reinventing the workplace.

Our academic curricula continue to push for basic education that seeks to promote equality and security even among the most vulnerable in society, instead of adopting modern skills to align ourselves with the emerging global trends.

Reengineering the curricula to boost the uptake of industry jobs, particularly within STEM, is paramount in boosting productivity and improving our global competitiveness.

Manufacturing remains the biggest platform for value-add job creation, and is estimated to create about 1.3 million jobs under the government’s Big Four agenda by 2022. However, it is impossible to achieve this with the current skills gap in the job market.

With slightly more than 20 per cent of university and college students in STEM courses, it is likely there will be higher demand for industrial-specialised skills as we drift into industry 4.0.

The ‘Asian Tiger’ economies—China, Malaysia, India and Singapore—have focused on STEM-based programmes. China, for instance, observed a remarkable increase in the number of STEM graduates over the past three decades, providing the country with an abundant science and technology workforce.

According to National Science Foundation, 31 per cent of China’s bachelor’s degrees are awarded in engineering to encourage STEM skills.

Forbes has also recognised that China’s push for a STEM-educated human capital has led to it becoming a world-class leader in emerging tech disciplines and innovations in manufacturing, thus building their competitiveness and cutting a niche in the global market.

Reducing the current unemployment rate (40 per cent), can be achieved by promoting the uptake of STEM subjects. It is estimated that STEM graduates are more likely to get internship opportunities, as industries seek to align themselves with emerging trends.

A survey by LinkedIn indicated that a good number of the most promising future jobs will rely heavily on STEM skills. Yet STEM graduates are still few!

A strong, efficient manufacturing base is essential to economic future.Kenyan industries now more than ever need to catch up with modern manufacturing trends. Advancements in design, output, market and competition will continue to challenge our productivity if we hold on to obsolete industry skills.

We need to inspire the youth to pursue STEM-oriented subjects. This will not only help mitigate future skills shortage but also help in realising our aspirations in becoming an industrialised country with sufficient employment opportunities.

STEM education will also encourage the increase in critical thinking-skilled workforce for the growth of the economy during the industrial revolution.

The writer is head of KAM Consulting