The baby is finally here

Mama Mtoto had been going on and on about how she couldn’t wait to finally welcome the baby and she finally did a week ago. This is how it happened…

We were in the dining area where Lauren and her mother were. I was in the kitchen. The last we had talked was about an hour ago when asking me to make her a sandwich. She seemed fine; no signs of labour were evident.

Suddenly, there was a bit of commotion as she tried to grab her phone. I could see what was happening from the kitchen counter, so I decided to just go give her a hand. I am a nice person after all.

She asked me to grab her packed baby bag, car keys and her phone. She wasn’t saying anything much, but I could tell something wasn’t okay. She was breathing funny. She made a few calls then went to wait at the front porch.

There was nothing dramatic about this experience as I had hoped. In a couple of minutes her sister had already come. Lauren and I were left home and they headed on to the hospital.

Couple of hours later her sister called asking me to change all the bedding and clean Mama Mtoto’s room thoroughly (which I had already done). I did it again anyway.

Three days later my employer came back, looking tired, but happy. The bouncing baby boy is now a week old and nothing seems to have changed so far despite the constant laundry and disinfecting around the house.

I am hoping things remain this calm for as long as possible. The boy seems calm. I hope he remains calm.