What to do with baby’s outgrown clothes

Babies grow so fast! One minute they are wearing size three to six months and the next, they already have outgrown nine to12 months. What do you do with your child’s outgrown clothes? Here are some ideas on how you can effectively and easily deal with all those clothes and to help you declutter your house.

Hand them down

The first thing that comes to mind is giving your clothes to another sibling or family member. You will be surprised how recipients of hand-me-downs are usually super excited and grateful to be given such an amazing gift. It saves a lot of money and it’s also fun to see favourite outfits on your other children or nieces and nephews.

Save only the clothes that are in great condition. Check out each piece and figure out if it’s worth keeping. Is it stained beyond repair? Does it have holes in it? If so, then put them in a separate pile to recycle.

Wash everything you decide to keep. Of course, you want to make sure any odour or stains don’t attract bugs while they are being stored.

Stay organised with your storage

Whether you choose plastic bins, or the oversize ziplock bags that you can suck the air out of, keep like items and same sizes together and then label them.

Recycle

It can be tempting to just throw clothes away that no longer have a usable life. But how many clothes do you throw away every year? So what can be done with all those clothes? Recycle them!

Donate Them

It can be downright exhausting to manage all the clothing that our littles outgrow so quickly, and if you don’t have the time, or desire to sort, wash and store all of them, donating is another great option with several different avenues you can explore.

Sell them

We all have our favourite outfits that are just plain hard to give away or donate. It’s nice to make money on all those clothes that we swooned over when we first had our baby. If this is your predicament, and you don’t mind a little extra work to back your hard-earned money, then selling them is a good option.