Rosalie Akinyi aka The Only Rosa is causing waves in 254 not only through her musical journey, but also her sensous style. The lead emcee from Kenya’s legendary hip-hop group, Flag 42, rocketed to fame following her hit single, Inside, featuring Naiboi. She speaks to Chebet Korir about her style

My fashion journey began…when I was young. I was a tomboy and usually rocked the sagged jeans look. As time went by, I learnt the midpoint of a little sassy and a little rugged — and my style persona was born. And while I’ve kicked the tomboy look to the curb, I still rock sneakers with everything.

The right and wrong clothes…affect how one looks. They determine whether you’ll be confident out there or if you’ll be hiding behind everyone else. The right outfit is the easiest way to boost your confidence.

Your style reveals…your personality and lifestyle. I am a go-getter and my style is bold as you can see from my various looks.

The biggest mistake women make while getting dressed is…not dressing according to their body type. Just because an outfit looks good, it doesn’t mean it works for you.

The five items every girl needs in her wardrobe…is a denim jacket, tights, sneakers, a strapless bra and a skater dress.

The most important components of my style is…shoes. I splurge a lot on shoes, it’s actually embarrassing to fuss up just how many pairs I have. What I can say though is that shoes are the icing on the cake for any outfit. They can make or break any given ensemble you put together.

I follow trends…don’t we all! Although by the time you reach a certain age, you kind of go for something that works best for you. Be yourself no matter what everyone else is wearing. Also, add a bit of colour and fun in your outfits.

A fashion item I wear often is…a bralette. I love them. They work with everything.

The most treasured item in my wardrobe is…my pink Nike sneakers. They cost me a fortune.

When it comes to fashion…I do me. I do not open myself up to outrageous fashion advice.

You will never catch me dead wearing…a kitenge. I do not care how trendy it is. That look is a no-no for me.

My style secret weapon is…attitude. My look is always a reflection of the attitude I’m bringing that day.

I would love to get my hands on…Teyana Taylor’s wardrobe. The American recording artiste, actress, dancer, and model is a style icon.