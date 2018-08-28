NEWS

Njoro residents demand action against officers over illicit brews

K24 Tv August 28, 2018
Residents of Njoro town in Nakuru county have called on President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr.Fred Matiang’i to take action against police officers and administrators for failing to root out illicit brews.

The angry residents who invaded two brewing dens at Konza  City and Jua Kali areas engaged the police in running battles after blocking  the Njoro -Molo road accusing the law enforcement officers of colluding with  brewers in the area.

