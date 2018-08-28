Achieving food security is not rocket science

Florence Wambugu

Kenya relies on only 10 per cent of her land mass for food while 89 per cent of the country’s land mass, home to 36 per cent of the country’s population, is Arid and Semi-arid Lands (ASALs). More than three million people are severely food-insecure.

The country’s food is produced by millions of smallholder farmers on land as small as quarter an acre, practicing rain-fed agriculture with inefficient traditional farming methods.

The result is record shortfalls in food supply due to poor harvests. Irrigation could help, but only 19 per cent (105,000 ha) of our potential has been developed.

Agricultural production in developed countries is profitable due to higher productivity, an area of concern for Kenya. We produce two tonnes of maize per hectare compared to global averages of four tonnes and 12 tonnes in the United States.

Average sorghum production in Kenya is one tonne compared to 10 tonnes per hectare in US. This shortfall in production magnifies vulnerability of an-already food-insecure population.

Spikes in staple food prices and increased imports have led to the rise in our import bill, by 12.55 per cent, to Sh109 billion ($1.08 billion) in June this year.

The bulk of these imports are staples such as maize, wheat, rice and sugar that can be produced locally. Maize imports increased to nearly 800 per cent (1.2 million

tonnes) last year while sugar imports increased by nearly 655,500 in the same year. An overhaul of agricultural sector is thus necessary, if the country is to achieve food self-sufficiency and security. Transforming agriculture, reducing food deficit and nutritional challenges facing Kenya is not rocket science.

Development partners like Africa Harvest, a non-profit organisation specialising in the development and deployment of improved agricultural technologies in Africa to increase productivity, have expertise and experience that can be called upon.

For instance, banana production in Kenya, hit a high of one million tonne of fruit a year in 1987 and then declined to a low of 500,000 tonnes in 1995 due to pests and diseases.

In response to this challenge, Africa Harvest pioneered tissue culture banana technology and gradually developed the value chain in Kenya and East Africa over the last two decades.

This technology and investment in good agronomic trainings enhanced access to superior banana varieties with enhanced pest and disease resistance and increased yields; from an average of 14 to 32 tonnes per hectare.

Banana production has since increased steadily to current levels of between 1.2 and 1.4 million tonnes of fruit, annually. By introducing sorghum varieties with a ready market and training

smallholder farmers on good agronomic practices, Africa Harvest has also helped spur increase in sorghum productivity by four times, in some cases, while linking farmers to ready

markets, diversifying utilisation and increasing household consumption of the grain.

The experience with sorghum farmers in Tharaka Nithi County demonstrates how the import bill can be reduced through targeted investments in crops like Sorghum.

Commercial off-takers like East African Maltings Ltd (EAML) looking to reduce their cost of raw materials, can benefit through large volumes of high quality sorghum grain, delivered in a timely manner.

Working with partners in the value chain, Africa Harvest introduced improved sorghum varieties from research done by KALRO and ICRISAT, with funding from IFAD.

Training in good agronomic practices helped increase productivity from 400kg to an average of two tons per ha. Introduction of the aggregator model helped enhance access to mechanisation for land ploughing and grain threshing and increase volumes, assure quality and timely grain delivery to EAML.

Incomes improved, as prices increased from Sh5 to Sh33 per kilogramme while EAML benefitted through increased supply of raw materials from local sources, reducing imports and improving local economies.

These models can be applied to rice, beans, wheat, potato and others crops, thus enhancing production, productivity and concurrently reducing the import bill.

With food security as a key pillar in the Big Four agenda for sustainable development, deliberate action to support adoption of early-maturing drought-,pest- and disease-tolerant varieties and the use of good agronomic practices is required. – The writer is Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International chief executive officer